The newly-opened Boho Trunk Cafe and Store is an affordable option for a quick bite

Offering good food and ethical fashion options under one roof is nothing new in the city. But the USP of Boho Trunk Café and Store, a new cafe cum boutique, lies in its affordability. The 1,000 sq ft cosy café, parked in one of the quiet alleys off the busy Prince Anwar Shah Road crossing, impressed us with its bright interiors done in white, yellow and streaks of royal blue with Spartan furniture decorating the three and a half rooms.

Exteriors of Boho Trunk Cafe and Store

As we nestled in a corner by the window overlooking the street, Akashlina Banerjee, the creative director of this 35-seater café, told us that the whole idea behind this space was to give a wholesome experience to her fashion clients while they engaged in retail therapy. "While shopping, it's always a relief to find some snacking or lunching options. What makes us stand out is the quality and quantity of food offered at such affordable prices," tells Banerjee, who has been running her label Boho Trunk by Shree for the past 8 years now.

Chilli Pork Burger

A quick glance at the menu gives one a glimpse of the extensive continental and Chinese dishes ranging right from Club Sandwiches to delectable pork dim sums, at a very pocket-friendly range. With Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College literally a stone's throw away, this place might get loyal patrons among the students who are perennially in search of click-worthy joints that also have filling bites. "Once things get back to normal, we have plans to start our wholesome breakfast options in the morning, which are also available now, albeit from noon due to time restrictions," adds Banerjee.

What's noteworthy is that most of the drinks have no artificial syrups and we absolutely loved the honey-laced warm glass of Virgin Hot Toddy concocted with a fresh mix of Indian spices, a hint of ginger, mint leaves and a punch of orange juice.

Chilli Basil Fish

We simply loved the chicken club sandwiches that were pretty petite and devoid of a mayonnaise overdose. Also, the sheer variety of pork dishes will put you in a spot. The well-cooked Chilli and Plum Pork that followed shortly accompanied by a plate of steaming rice simply won our hearts for the incredible quantity. A little work around the thickness of the gravy can turn it into quite a hot-seller, we feel.

The best part about the outlet is that you can find something suitable to grub at any time of the day, be it the piping hot momos, the crispy Barbeque Chicken Wings, the zesty Paprika Chicken, the spicy Chilli Basil Fish or the satiating Pork Burger.

Chicken Steak

Thankfully, there is also more than a handful of interesting vegetarian entrees for the green crusaders to choose from including a range of scrunchy salads, filling sandwiches, creamy soups and cheesy portions of pasta.

But before you leave, don't forget to walk into the adjacent room full of dresses, kurtas, jumpsuits and scarves in natural fabrics and organic colours designed by Akashlina. The hand-painted knick-knacks like earthenware, wooden trays, teapots, cups, coffee mugs and coasters do make for great gifting options.

At 38 Indrani Park, Prince Anwar Shah Road. From 1-10 pm. Meal for two: Rs 500 +

Twitter: @sharmidas