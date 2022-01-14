Chowman's Oriental Duck festival is a flavourful affair

Like every year, the city's favourite Chinese outlet, Chowman, is back with its New Year fare of Chinese delicacies to warm up your winter. Drop into the diner or order from the safe confines of your home some of their popular numbers from their regular menu or have a taste of some authentic duck meat-based dishes from their ongoing Oriental Duck Festival. There's Duck Meat Soup With Lemon Chilli And Tofu, or Tom Kha Soup, scrumptious starters like Konjee Crispy Chicken, Fish Pepper Salt, hearty mains like Stir-Fried Lamb With Diced Chilli And Cashew Nuts, Hangzhou Style Roasted Duck, and desserts like Toffee Walnut with Ice cream to take care of your cravings.

From noon to 9.30 pm

Meal for two: Rs 1,000+