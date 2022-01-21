Musical cafe Pancham er Adday's new winter menu serves a plateful of nostalgia

Quaint musical café Pancham er Adday, known for its live music and karaoke evenings, has come up with a whole new winter spread having interesting traditional home-baked options including a variety of croissants, sandwiches and hot dogs made with brown and multi-grain bread. They also have a number of new sweet specialty items such as fruit and plum cakes as well as chocolate croissants and fresh brownies. And if you want to have something filling, settle for their Eggs Benedict or Fish Meunière made with fresh Kolkata Bekti and served with caper butter sauce and boiled veggies tossed in salt and pepper.

Timings: 10 am to 10 pm.

Meal for two: Rs 600++