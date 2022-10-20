Diwali special: Ditch the plain mithai to settle for some customised gourmet dessert experience

This Diwali, give your regular mithais a go for these luxe and artisanal gourmet dessert options that are not only healthy but look gorgeous too. The decadent sweet options are made with the finest ingredients, totally customisable and make for great gifting options too.

The Binge

Choco dreams

Chocolatier and confectioner Mahek Sugandh's luxe chocolate brand The Binge has turned chocolates into edible luxury and art to behold. Be it their inimitable bonbons in a dozen flavours, Pecan clusters, almond florentines, dark cocoas or flavoured milk chocolates and gold bars, the wide range of artisanal chocolates make for great Diwali gifting options. Order from their limited edition of curated luxe chocolate boxes to surprise your loved ones. The Luxe Edit Box has Gold Bars box, Florentines, Almond Clusters, French Caramel, Panned Pistachio and Origin Bar. But if you want to really splurge then go for the decadent Grandeur Box which has a whopping 16 items including freshly roasted bean bars and a variety of sinful dark chocolates.

Price on request. On thebinge.in

Sassy Teaspoon

Luxe delights

Invest in a sassy bouquet of premium confections from Sassy Teaspoon helmed by Le Cordon Bleu alumna Rachel Goenka. It can be your perfect choice of brand for gifting some artisanal desserts that have a good shelf life. Choose from their curated festive hampers comprising cookies, bakes and brownies to add to your Diwali bouquet of goodies. And if you are in Mumbai or Pune, you can drop by their outlets to customize your very own celebratory gifts.

Price on request. On thesassyteaspoon.in

Provenance

Haute eats

If a luxurious treat is what you are looking for then a variety of assorted festive edibles by Provenance might just impress you. The gourmet gifting company has come up with an array of special festive collections of exquisite, opulent gift boxes. The Diwali Gift Hamper Collection features an assortment of fine chocolates, gourmet dried fruits, artisanal coffee and tea, stuffed dates and figs and bonbons among others from international and homegrown boutique brands. The specially curated boxes are suitable for both health freaks and chocaholics.

Price: Rs 740. On provenancegifts.com

Calcutta Cooks

Local vocal

Popular bakery and patisserie label Cautta Cooks, which has earned renown for its delectable range of quality desserts and cakes at an affordable price, has just launched its decorative Diwali and Bhai Fota gift hampers that look equally attractive. There are several customisable options to choose from. There are three unique Hamper Boxes besides the gala Celebration Box containing Oreo and salted caramel brownies, cranberry cookies, chocolate dates, chocolate bark, and a sinful Gulab jamun and cheese jar.

Price: Rs 750 onwards. Instagram: @calcuttacooks

Bakingo

Baked goodies

Online innovative bakery brand Bakingo has some really toothsome offers delivered to your doorstep to light up your Diwali. Add a dash of sweetness to your Diwali celebrations with their delightful customised cakes, cupcakes, brownies or their assorted gift hampers comprising desserts, chocolates, brownies and cupcakes that can be customized with the picture of your loved ones.

Price on request. On bakingo.com

Myproteins

Healthy bites

Chuck the traditional sweets this Diwali for Myprotein's Gooey Filled Cookie. Baked with chocolate chips and a deliciously rich dough it has an irresistible chocolate centre and is high in protein and low in sugar. They’re an indulgent way to keep your cravings in check while supporting your training goals.

Price: Rs 2,599 per box. On myprotein.co.in