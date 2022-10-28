Have a spookylicious meal at these Kolkata eateries

Scary dishes and terrifying yet lip smacking dishes and drinks on offer? Is that even possible? Well of course. Halloween parties are all the more amped up when there are yummy, spooky delicacies and funky drinks on offer. Head on to these city diners to try out their halloween specials.

Death knell

Get spooked at Warehouse Cafe with the special Halloween menu that includes Bloody Nuggets and Coffin Sandwich. Pair the meal with refreshing drinks like Blood Sucker and Death in the Afternoon. Don’t miss their Halloween decor to set up the mood for the day.

When: October 31

Where: Warehouse Cafe Kolkata, 4th floor, South City Mall

Time: 12 noon- 12 midnight

Meal for two: Rs 1500 onwards

Blood Sucker

Witchy favourites

Celebrate the festival of horror in style at Hoppipola, who are offering innovative dishes and cocktails like Coffin Cheese Bruschetta, Wings on Fire, Spaghetti Eye-O-Olio and refreshing cocktails like Blood Moon, Witches Heart, Bloody Mary Syringe. Sounds horrific!

When: October 31

Where: Hoppipola, 4th Floor, Acropolis Mall

Time: 12.30 pm-11 pm

Meal for two: Rs 1200 onwards

Bloody Mary Syringe

Let the vampire bite

Enjoy specially curated Halloween treats like Peter the Pumpkin, Bloody Beet Ghost, Vampires Bite, Red Devil Orange, The Black Magic, Halloween Spicy Wings, Spook-etti, Skull Pull at Social Hideout near lake Market

When: October 31

Where: Social Hideout, 8B, Maharaja Nanda Kumar Rd, Lake Market, Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

Time: 8am till midnight

Meal for two: Rs 1100 onwards

Skull Pull

Eeriest best

Lord of the Drinks is all ready to serve a range of Halloween Night special food menu and the eeriest drinks like Mummy Dogs, Bloody Falafel, Blood sucker, Death in the afternoon and so on.

When: October 31

Where: Lord of the Drinks, South City Mall, Fourth, Kolkata

Time: Noon – midnight

Meal for two: Rs 1100 onwards

Bloody Falafel

The devil meets flavours

The Spirits is inviting guests to indulge in a range of spooky bites on their plate. Drop in with your gang and enjoy special halloween cocktails like Devil's Eye, Dark & Spooky, Twin Twisted, The True Elements- Smoky chicken & egg tossed with chia, pumpkin & flax seeds served on crunchy iceberg with garlic vinaigrette dressing, Stuffed Mushroom Skewer, Tandoori Melting Paneer Bruschetta, etc to sum up your day.

When: October 31

Where: The Spirits, Globsyn Crystals, EP Block, Sector V, Bidhannagar, Kolkata-700091

Time: Noon- midnight

Dark & Spooky

All Hallows Eve

Join in for an unforgettable spook-tacular good time that will leave your spine tingling with all the thrills, spills, and chills at Monkey Bar with their All Hallows Eve. Enjoy the spooky party to the fullest and don’t forget to try the Halloween special cocktail - Dracula’s Blood, which are bloody shooters plus the signatures including Hipster Smash, aam panna spiked Mangaa and the all-time favourite Copper Monkey. Enjoy with a whole selection of awesome snacks including Kolkata favourites Tiger Beef, Hot wings, Fiery Pasta, Mustard Grilled Fish, Reddy’s Popcorn Chicken, and many more.

When: October 29, 9 pm onwards

Where: Monkey Bar Kolkata: #901 A, Fort Knox, 6, Camac Street, Kolkata- 700017

Meal for 2: Rs 1400 onwards

For reservations, call: +91 8420309813

Dracula's Blood

Hello Halloween

Enjoy the Halloween special cocktail Blood Orange Mule which has Madarin/orange vodka, home-made sour mix, bitters, topped with ginger. Pair it with the delicious dishes from the all new menu such as The Big Mex Burger, Mezze Platter, The Fiesta Platter, Corn Malai Tikki, The Kasundi Bhetki Fish, Spicy Chicken Drumstick, Chicken Enchilada, Herb Grilled Chicken, Butter Malai Kofta Curry, Swiss Mushroom Burger and Chingri Macher Curry, Char-Grilled Quesadilla and many more.

When: October 29 and 30

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Park Mansion, 57-A, Park St, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016

Time: Party starts 9 pm onwards (Saturday) and 8 pm onwards (Sunday)

For reservations, call: +91 9831723332

Meal for 2: Rs 1800 onwards

Blood Orange Mule

Haunted Halloween

Get ready for a fang-tastic Halloween with a specially curated cocktail Haunted Genie - a gin-based-drink with pineapple and orange juice topped up with tonic water and crushed ice. Pair it with delicacies like Koliwada Prawns, Quinoa Kofta Curry, Chilli Cheese Toasties, Tandoori Platter, Park Street Paneer Tikka Platter and so on and give your tummy a yummy treat.

When: October 29-31

Where: LMNO_Q, 24, Park Street, Celica Park, 12th floor

Time: 12.30 pm to 11 pm

Meal for 2: Rs 1200 onwards

For reservations, call: +91 9903040506, +91 40046666

Haunted Genie

Trick or treat

To celebrate this spooky day, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, is all set with its Halloween-themed dinner, with carved pumpkins into jack-o-lanterns and lighting bonfires, to take its patrons on a culinary adventure at Seasonal Taste. The savory appetizers would include, Amaoush Paneer Tikka, Kolkata Fish Finger, Roasted Potatoes Jalapeno Cheddar Tots to name a few. Sip in the Leaky cauldron Green Pea Soup, English Cheddar Croutons and Lentil Shorba, accompanied by Pork Pepperoni, Monster Bell Pepper Salad, Witch’s Chicken liver pate and Black Forest Ham salads. The dinner will showcase both global and Indian dishes like Monster Meatball, Sauté Spinach, Lord Mountbatten Mutton Roast, etc. Round off the meal with Oreo Spider Webs Cake, Marshmallow Cheesecake, Spider Dirt Cups and Black Cat Pops to satiate the sweet tooth.

When: October 31

Where: Seasonal Taste, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

Time: 6.30 pm-11.30 pm

Meal for one: Rs 1999 onwards

For reservations, call: +91 9073323290 |+ 91 33 40371234