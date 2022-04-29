Indulge in some velvety smooth Cremosa from Piccadilly Square this summer

The Piccadilly Square outlet on Sarat Bose Road is a treat to sore eyes, and now to quench your Summer coffee cravings they have brought a slice of Italy to your doorstep. Move beyond iced versions of classic brews like Americano, Cappuccino, and Latte to indulge in some luscious Cremosa that will leave you wondering if it is a scoop of Gelato or a kick of caffeine. We caught up with Pooja Baid, Chief Mentor of the all-vegetarian European restaurant chain on one of these sultry afternoons for blindfolded coffee talks and Cremosa.

“Cremosa is a very local Italian thing to have in summers. Italy is known for its Gelatos as well as its coffee and even in summers, they need their coffee fix. This is where Cremosa came into existence with a consistency that falls in between a creamy dessert and a frothy drink. We at Piccadilly Square serve it as it is served there in a double-walled glass because of its insulation that holds the temperature inside consistent for a longer time as compared to a regular glass. We roast and grind our own coffee here for our customers to get that distinct, fresh chocolatey taste minus any chocolate infusions,” shares Pooja.

Ugolini Cremosa Machine

As we made ourselves comfortable under the glass-enclosed pergola, Pooja promptly blindfolded us for a sweet surprise. Honestly, this did help us focus more on the nuances of our first glass of Cremosa by enhancing our other senses like touch, smell, and taste. The first spoon of the velvety dessert-beverage made us drool with notes of freshly brewed java that lent a smoky-chocolatey flavour to it. As we dug in through the textures guided by Pooja, we realised how diverse a single shot of coffee can be.

Classic Cremosa

“We have introduced six different types of Cremosa and experimented heavily with textures. There’s a Cremosa for every sort of coffee lover. There are Nutella Crumble and Biscoff Cremosas for the sweet tooth, Almond Granola Cremosa for the health-conscious, and Caramel Popcorn Cremosa for the supertasters. The Cookie Crumble Cremosa is extremely popular amongst kids,” adds Pooja who has introduced the new menu only in their Sarat Bose Road outlet as of now.

Cookie Crumble Cremosa

If you are in the mood for some light nibbles with these indulgent coffee shots, we suggest you pair it with Pita Chips and Hummus or Blueberry Blast Pancakes.