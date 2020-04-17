Lemon concentrate (for lemon rice)

Ingredients

Gingelly oil 150ml

Urad dal 10gms

Channa dal 10gms

Mustard seeds 10gms

Jeera 5gms

Chopped green chili 3

Curry leaves 2 sprigs

Chopped ginger 50gms

Whole red chili 5

Turmeric powder 5gms

Salt to taste

Sugar 5gms

Lemon juice (from seven limes)

Heat oil in a vessel, add all above contents other than lemon juice, pour the juice after the

ingredients have tempered. Simmer for around 10 minutes, cool and set aside.



Benefits: This concoction can be stored in the refrigerator for more than a week. When required,

sprinkle this on warm rice, mix well, check for seasoning and serve warm.



Sourness of the lemon juice and oil used in the recipes act as natural preservatives. In the olden

days, lemon rice/tamarind rice used to be packed and taken during long travel.

(Contributed by ITC Grand Chola)