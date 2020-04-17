Lockdown recipe: This super easy lemon rice mix takes 15 minutes to make, but will tide you over for a week of meals
Lemon concentrate (for lemon rice)
Ingredients
Gingelly oil 150ml
Urad dal 10gms
Channa dal 10gms
Mustard seeds 10gms
Jeera 5gms
Chopped green chili 3
Curry leaves 2 sprigs
Chopped ginger 50gms
Whole red chili 5
Turmeric powder 5gms
Salt to taste
Sugar 5gms
Lemon juice (from seven limes)
Heat oil in a vessel, add all above contents other than lemon juice, pour the juice after the
ingredients have tempered. Simmer for around 10 minutes, cool and set aside.
Benefits: This concoction can be stored in the refrigerator for more than a week. When required,
sprinkle this on warm rice, mix well, check for seasoning and serve warm.
Sourness of the lemon juice and oil used in the recipes act as natural preservatives. In the olden
days, lemon rice/tamarind rice used to be packed and taken during long travel.
(Contributed by ITC Grand Chola)