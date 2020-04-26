Taj Coromandel Chennai is delivering deluxe iftar hampers with haleem and hand rolled rose pralines
The holy month of Ramadan is here. And if you were worried about not getting that haleem you look forward to every year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic - fret not. Taj Coromandel Chennai recently announced two varieties of specially curated packages to break your fast with.
Their basic Ramadan Iftar Hamper comprises Date and walnut cake, a bottle of nuts, a box of hand rolled rose pralines, chicken puffs (four) and saffron bread that can be paired with a bottle of orange marmalade. Wash this down with a pack of canned fruit juice. Price: INR 3,000.
You can also opt for a more elaborate meal box which includes haleem or Murgh tawa kebabs, Mutton Rogan Josh or Dum ka murgh, Tawa paratha, a choice of chicken or mutton biryani with mirch baingan ka salan and accompaniments, as well as traditional homemade desserts. Price: INR 5,000.
Home delivery available. Iftar boxes can be ordered up to May 23.