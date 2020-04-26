The holy month of Ramadan is here. And if you were worried about not getting that haleem you look forward to every year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic - fret not. Taj Coromandel Chennai recently announced two varieties of specially curated packages to break your fast with.

Their basic Ramadan Iftar Hamper comprises Date and walnut cake, a bottle of nuts, a box of hand rolled rose pralines, chicken puffs (four) and saffron bread that can be paired with a bottle of orange marmalade. Wash this down with a pack of canned fruit juice. Price: INR 3,000.

You can also opt for a more elaborate meal box which includes haleem or Murgh tawa kebabs, Mutton Rogan Josh or Dum ka murgh, Tawa paratha, a choice of chicken or mutton biryani with mirch baingan ka salan and accompaniments, as well as traditional homemade desserts. Price: INR 5,000.

Home delivery available. Iftar boxes can be ordered up to May 23.