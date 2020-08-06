While some believe in churning out exhaustive menus, we have home chefs who are keeping it exclusive with specific dishes and available over the weekends only. Focusing on limited dishes that are tried and tested, we find them offering delectable, regional specialties like pork bafat and Sindhi daal pakwan, on Instagram. Here are our three finds.

Pork bafat





Let’s hog

Kiren Anthony Kabeer is a cosmetologist by the week, but by weekend he dons his chef’s hat and is dishing out a juicy pork bafat that had me sighing in contentment. Especially, when I followed the chef’s recommendation and had the Manglorean Christian style dish with ghee rice. The following Saturday I paired his Traditional Beef Chukka with some rasam rice, while my other friends had it with a chilled beer! Admittedly, they had a better time, but the well-done, coconut flavoured beef was a unanimous hit. He cheekily calls his brand unhealthydelicious.co (meanwhile, ironically his wife Maria, runs the healthychef.co, a subscription diet food concept). This week, it is Coorg Style Pandi Curry. Pre-order for Saturday. At INR 450 for a portion.



BBQ chicken





Rib ticklers

Though the pork ribs are the conversation starter, Sysha Venkatesh’s The BBQ Box also offers chicken wings. Last week, I tasted a couple of the sticky, charred pork ribs from her kitchen — and am now waiting eagerly to try the wings that she promises will surprise with different flavours (this week it is butter chicken wings and Thai red curry wings). Having enrolled into culinary school, she tells us how the BBQ pork ribs were her signature dish since she made it five years ago, when in Dubai. “Any pot luck and I would take these ribs! And my friends and family would always ask me to make them!” Also expect variable sides like mash, potato wedges, mac n cheese, summer pasta salad, polenta and garlic bread. On Fridays and Saturdays only. Pork Ribs at INR 550 and Chicken Wings at INR 300.



Khow Suey





Sindhi edge

Pavan Kripalani is not new to cooking. As part of Lean on Me Salads that he runs with his sister Minal, he has been part of the healthy food subscription movement in the city. But since the last fortnight, we have been introduced to select delectable dishes from his personal kitchen. What started with butter chicken and dum aloo soon progressed to a Sindhi favourite, his grandmother’s dal pakwan recipe that was so popular that he had to repeat it the following week. Taking a break tomorrow, Pavan is all set to offer his famous Khow Suey next Saturday. Chicken at INR 695 and prawns at INR 795 along with the condiments. On pre-order only, from Tuesday onwards.