Woke up at noon on Independence Day? Fret not, these Chennai restaurants are delivering 'gourmet freedom specials' through till next weekend
Give yourself a break from the cooking and put your feet up. This Independence Day weekend, try eight-course brunches in the comfort of your living room and an ode to biryanis from around the country in a handcrafted box. Go ahead and order in oodles of flavour and heritage with a few swipes on your phone.
The Taj Hotels-Chennai
Savour signature delicacies with brunch boxes from their iconic restaurants across Taj Coromandel, Taj Connemara, Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa and Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway. With Qmin, a gourmet food delivery platform, order these delicious brunch boxes from your favourite restaurant and they will be delivered at your doorstep. The menu includes a lavish spread from appetizers, salads, mains, staples and desserts. Savour the signature delicacies like Haryali Tawa Kebab, Tiranga chaat ki tokri, Gilli Biryani, Elaneer Payasam, and many more.
Qmin’s stringent protocols of safety and hygiene include contact-less delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives in thoroughly sanitized vehicles. The packaging is eco-friendly utilizing bio-degradable materials, and with customized insulation boxes to preserve the food whilst being delivered. Order a day in advance. Takeaway or delivery. INR 1,800 ++ onwards.
The Westin Chennai Velachery
Go all out with an elaborate five or eight-course Brunch at Home curated by The Westin Chennai Velachery. Expect a lavish spread of appetisers, salads, soups, mains (Indian, Asian and European) and desserts. The weekly Brunch at Home features dishes such as Almond crusted cottage cheese, Murgh lahori tikka, Tawa macchli, Bbq chicken wings, Cajun-spiced chicken and potato salad, Quinoa chaat salad, Goan prawn curry, Paneer methi malai, Thai green curry, Stir Fry Chicken in ginger scallion sauce, Oven Roasted Fish-Butter Tossed Vegetables, Wood fired oven pizza - Classic smoked chicken pizza or Gardenia veg pizza and desserts such as Basboussa, Moong dal halwa, Shahi tukda, Apple crumble pie, Chocolate brownie and Flourless chocolate fudge.
Or you could opt for a handcrafted Biryani Box — an ode to biryanis of different regions.
The Vegetarian Biryani Box includes, Kathal biriyani with Mirchi ka salan, Kerala kappa biriyani with ulli teeyal, Awadhi subz biriyani with korma, Jimikand ke kebab with keri ki chutney (starter dish), Bhurani raita, Beetroot pachadi, Shahi tukda and Moong dal halwa.
The Non-Vegetarian Biryani Box includes, Ambur chicken biriyani with Ennai katrikkai, Hyderabadi mutton biriyani with Mirchi ka salan, Thalassery chemeen biriyani with ulli teeyal, Karuvapalai kozhi varuval (starter dish), Bhurani raita, Beetroot pachadi, Shahi tukda and Moong dal halwa.
Vegetarian Biryani Box is INR 1,400++, Non Veg is INR 1,800++. Five-course meal at INR 2,200++ and eight-course meal is INR 3,600++. Place your order a day prior.