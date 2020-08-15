Give yourself a break from the cooking and put your feet up. This Independence Day weekend, try eight-course brunches in the comfort of your living room and an ode to biryanis from around the country in a handcrafted box. Go ahead and order in oodles of flavour and heritage with a few swipes on your phone.

The Taj Hotels-Chennai



Savour signature delicacies with brunch boxes from their iconic restaurants across Taj Coromandel, Taj Connemara, Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa and Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway. With Qmin, a gourmet food delivery platform, order these delicious brunch boxes from your favourite restaurant and they will be delivered at your doorstep. The menu includes a lavish spread from appetizers, salads, mains, staples and desserts. Savour the signature delicacies like Haryali Tawa Kebab, Tiranga chaat ki tokri, Gilli Biryani, Elaneer Payasam, and many more.

Qmin’s stringent protocols of safety and hygiene include contact-less delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives in thoroughly sanitized vehicles. The packaging is eco-friendly utilizing bio-degradable materials, and with customized insulation boxes to preserve the food whilst being delivered. Order a day in advance. Takeaway or delivery. INR 1,800 ++ onwards.