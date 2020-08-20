This Madras Week, savour nostalgic flavours from the Chennai of yore. With 381 years of history - you can only imagine the variety in store.

ITC Grand Chola’s carefully crafted Local Love menu showcases local favourites from three distinct demographics of the city. Think Mylapore tiffin, Sowcarpet chaat and Triplicane meal plates. A Responsible Luxury initiative, Local Love’ is a selection of indigenous flavours from a locale or region, compiled by the hotel's ‘food sherpas’ - their chefs.

Don’t miss these must-try options — Kara paniyaram paired with coriander chutney, Mini red rice idlis, Madras fried chicken and Moolai roast (Lamb brain fritters tossed with shallots, chili and coriander) and of course elaneer payasam!



On till August 24. INR 1,200 for two. Takeaway and delivery available.

You can also reminisce authentic flavours with veg and non-veg thalis from Taj Hotels’ iconic restaurants. Choose a seafood thali or dine like a maharaja with a Virundhu from Southern Spice. Savour flavours like Yeral Milagu Roast, Godumai Passi Paruppu Halwa from Taj Coromandel; Parangikkai Puli Kari, Kavanarishi Halwa from Taj Connemara; Shunti, Semiya Payasam from Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway; Lobster Sukka, Ashoka Halwa from Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort & Spa and many more.

On till August 24. INR 1,500 approx for a thali. Takeaway and delivery available.