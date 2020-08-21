As we celebrate Madras Week, with virtual heritage walks and reminiscing iconic landmarks of the city - let's not forget our culinary heritage. Three hundred and eighty-one years of history has our city steeped in a spectrum of recipes passed down through generations. And while some of them are still alive in our home kitchens, others have been forgotten.

This is why The Westin Chennai Velachery is rolling out Unave Marundu which translates to ‘food is medicine.’ This limited edition menu has traditional Tamil dishes not only celebrates the essence of the culture but also has medicinal benefits in them that helps increase the body’s immunity. What makes these recipes unique is how they are not urbanized yet and are very popular amongst rural homes.

Highlights from the menu include Kollu Vadai (Tempered Horse gram patty made with onion, chili, ginger and garlic), Ponnanganni keerai vadai (Fresh amaranth leaves patty made with lentil and spices), Sundakkai kootu (Fresh turkey berry cooked with double beans, curry leaves and Madras onions), Pavakkai poriyal, (Bitter gourd sautéed with Madras onions, Guntur red chilies and peanuts), Vazhai thandu poriyal (Banana stem cooked with cumin, spring onions, curry leaves and grated coconuts), Mudakathan keerai kadayal (Balloon vine leaves cooked with small onion, garlic, curry leaves and spices), Manjal thokku (Fresh turmeric stem cooked with tamarind, chilli and spices), Nei sadam (Ghee rice) Pappali sadam (Raw papaya pulao), Kelvaraku chappati (Ragi chappati), Kambu kara roti (Bajra chappati), Vendakkai pachadi, Venkaya vadavam, Seeragam vadavam, Elaneer payasam, Boli and Vazhaipazham tulsi halwa.



Speaking on the occasion, General Manager, Lakshman Ramanathan says, “There are a lot of recipes that I have enjoyed while growing up but are not seen much in the city nowadays. Hence, we thought of bringing back these traditional specialties that are delectable and also help in keeping the body safe and immune. The ingredients used in the Madras Week Unave Marundu menu are seasonal, protein-rich, high in fiber and act as immunity booster with benefits of core ingredients.”

This five-course menu is available for lunch and dinner. Order a day prior. Meal for two at INR 1,000++



