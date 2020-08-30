Malgudi, Savera hotel

Prepare to feast with this massive 26-dish spread. Expect dishes like Ethakka Upperi, Sharkara varati, Puliingi, Papadum, Man ga achar, Narangia achar, Ulli vada, Nei Parippu, Mathalangai Erussery, Beetroot Pachadi, Cabbage Thoran, Olan, Kootu kari, Varutharacha sambar, Kalan, Malabar Avail, Urulai pattani and Pineapple Kichadi. On till September 1. A takeaway lunch serves two, INR 945 all-inclusive.

The Westin Chennai Velachery

Savour a variety of traditional delicacies from Kerala in the comfort of your home.The culinary brigade at the hotel has planned an elaborate spread that consists of 21 items on the menu. Look out for Kerala red rice paired with Sharkara Upperi (raw banana chips with jaggery), Parippu (served with ghee), Sambar, Aviyal, Kaalan, Kichadi (a mildly spicy dish prepared with curd, ground coconut and a variant of cucumber), Olan (veg coconut milk stew) and Kappa pulichathu (curried tapioca). On till September 1. INR 1,000 ++ for two people.



Savya Rasa

This restaurant has one of the largest spreads on our list - with 30 delectable dishes served as part of their sadya. Kootu curry to kichadi, Pulissery to Pazha Pradhaman - gear up for a massive roll out for lunch - that you can serve up on a banana leaf that is thoughtfully packed in for a more authentic experience within the comfort of your home. Meal for four to five in a box for takeaway at INR 2,999. Meal for one INR 749 all-inclusive (dine-in). On till September 2.

Dakshin, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park

Experience 'Onam on Wheels' with a traditional sadya delivered to your doorstep. Apart from a variety-filled menu with staples like avial and payasam, look out for experts trained in hygiene and cleanliness protocols, clad in traditional Onam attire, serving you your meal. On till August 31. INR 1500 + taxes per person.

ID by SPI

This sadya line-up of 18 dishes comprises all of the quintessential must-haves. Think Cabbage thoran, Avial, Beetroot pachadi and pappadam. Dessert as you can imagine is the decadent Ada Pradhaman. Priced at INR 600 (for two), INR 825 (for three) INR 1025 (for four) and INR 1425 (for six). On till September 2.