Neon club vibe at the entrance, check. Designated selfie spot, check. Socially distanced tables, check. Yes, Ampa Skywalk which recently launched its own restobar, Level Up, has all the makings of a new neighborhood hotspot. Spread across 5,000 sq ft, this space (formerly occupied by Sera) as you might guess from its name is literally multiple levels. Although, managing partner, Tanya Kothari, tells us, “We aren’t using all three, at the moment, for logistical reasons, but these can be booked for private events.” And just when we think our tour is done, we stopover at the smoking section (which is large enough to be a pub floor by itself) — complete with a pool table.

Melonic





Gin and onion?

We decide to come back to play, given that drinks are on the way. If you have a sweet tooth like this reporter, the smooth apple-rum Level Up Signature with a hint of pineapple and bitters is delicious. For a more classic option, opt for the Gibson which pairs gin, dried vermouth and (surprise surprise) pickled onion! The latter is barely noticeable on your palate but definitely calls to our curiosity as we pore over the menu.

Tender coconut ceviche





Citrus ’n’ coconut

As for the food, we like that the service is quick and flavours (Indian, tandoor and European) are eclectic. Look out for a Tender Coconut Ceviche which sits pretty on a pink watermelon slice, for instance. Vegan, low cal and certainly Instagrammable — this appetiser is a great swap for the usual paneer tikka if you’re looking for something fresh. We taste slivers of tender coconut meat and peppers with delicate citrus notes. Coating it all in a creamy sweetness, chef Bala Subramaniam reveals a secret ingredient we might never have guessed: “Coconut ice cream.”

Tempura French Beans





Control your tempura

It isn’t long before our table begins filling up with a spree of other bar eats. For a bit of crunch, we recommend the crispy Tempura French beans dusted with peri peri and deep-fried Mac and Cheese Balls. For something a little heavier, the Chicken Quesadillas are the way to go with Italian grana padano cheese in the filling for a touch of indulgence. The Meat Loaf, which is an option you won’t find on most menus is unfortunately unavailable on this day, but we hope to come back for it the next time!



Meal for two INR 2,400 approx, inclusive of beverages.