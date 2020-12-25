So you've been dealing with COVID-19 scares and family drama, and completely forgot to pre-order a Christmas meal? Fret not. We have got you sorted. Whether you have your heart set on a traditional stuffed turkey with all the fittings or a regional Coorgi-style Pandi curry - these kitchens promise to deliver if you dial on Christmas morning.

Here's to merriment, gratitude and good food with those you love. More so, to cherish, because it's been one rollercoaster of a year!

Toast to the roast

Marriott on Wheels is serving up a four-course menu with everything from Beet cured salmon to Signature soda bread with pumpkin seeds and of course, Stuffed turkey with cranberry sauce, served alongside a garlic parmesan mash and caramelized Brussel sprouts. Desserts include a Christmas gingerbread cheesecake with a berry compote and traditional Brandy custard. Serves two, priced at INR 1,800 ++

Drool-worthy pork

If you love your pork, this menu is not to miss. Oink has a Coorgi-style Pandi curry cooked with kachampuli (tamarind) and a special aromatic spice mix from the hills (Rs 1,250 per kg). You could also try their pulled pork cooked in Andhra spices (Rs 1,265 per kg) and pork and egg Kathi rolls (Rs 270 for one). Rohini Chandrakumar, one of the partners tells us, "The pork can be stored for weeks and as you reheat it, it only tastes better. " Deliveries between 11 am and 3 pm only.

Prawn to be wild

Chef Anand S who is leading the charge at the Adam's Cornucopia, a cloud kitchen started earlier this year, has a spree of festive favourites to choose from. Open for the Smoked Ham with an apricot, honey, mustard and maple syrup glaze. Or if you prefer seafood, there is an exquisite sounding Lobster Thermidor stir-fried with mushrooms and aniseed liqueur, as well as, Jumbo prawns grilled with lime, green chilly, rock salt and butter and served with a Tom Yum sauce. Vegetarians can order Broccoli and Cauliflower steaks, Baked Vegetables in a Banana Leaf and Strata with Fricassee of Mixed mushrooms and corn. INR 480 to Rs 1,200.

Orange and coconut

Not a fruit cake person? Sugar Monkeys has an assortment of Christmassy desserts that will have you feeling merry in no time. Look out for their Orange You Glad X’Mas cake (orange peel and coconut pound cake topped with homemade orange marmalade) and Santa in a Jar (Milk chocolate mousse layered with candied and caramelized almond bits). INR 250 upwards. Order a minimum of three desserts.

Prosciutto, pudding & pie

Beef Wellington, Olive-stuffed lamb roulade, and Prosciutto purses drizzled with truffle oil. This is just a teeny glimpse of the elaborate holiday menu in store at Plated Stories. We also have our eye on their dessert list which features decadent offerings like a Silken chocolate pie and a traditional Christmas pudding with a creamy anglaise. Available till December 31. INR 599 to INR 2,500 approx (servings for two).

Select pictures sourced from representative purposes, courtesy Unsplash