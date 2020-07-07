It's World Chocolate Day! And if you know someone with a sweet tooth - Taj Coromandel in Chennai has the perfect gift. Place an order for the Nest of Love, a delectable dark chocolate golden ball which can hold a personalised message inside, from you to your loved one. The chocolate nest rests on a delicious chocolate truffle cake, crafted with care by a team of pastry chefs.

Nest of Love

Available between July 7 and 12, home delivery and takeaway. INR 2,700 all-inclusive.

Photo credit: Sara Cervera on Unsplash