We love our burgers, and The Park Chennai's latest weekend menu does not disappoint. Look out for a Texas-style refried bean burger, a Chicken Schnitzel burger and The Hamburger - loaded with a minced tenderloin patty, bacon, and a scarmoza cheese melt!

For those with a weak spot for dessert, look out for their popular Mississipi Mud Pie, apart from other classics on the menu!

Burgers priced at INR 545 to 695. Potato skins with scallions and cheddar cheese at INR 345 and with a bacon add-on at INR 425. Mississipi Mud Pie at INR 325. Available till June 7, timing: noon to 10 pm. Home delivery available.

Photo courtesy: Amirali Mirhashemian on Unsplash