Egyptian kunafa with cream cheese, rose flavoured syrup and nuts. Or how about a serving of Spanakopita lasagne? The team of chefs at The Park Chennai is going all out with flavours of the Mediterranean as part of the last menu in their weekend series.

Look out for appetisers like Potato and Camembert cheese kibbeh with tomato aioli and Lebanese shish taouk - chicken skewers served with pita bread. A quick glance of the main course options rolls out a Whole Baked Fish Fillet with olives, sundried tomatoes, and root vegetables as well as 'Ras el hanout' which is a whole roast chicken with spices, sauteed vegetables and roast potatoes served with pita bread.

If you're having trouble deciding what to order, you can opt for a Mediterranean Trail Meal Box which offers an appetizer, main course and dessert. Vegetarian (INR 1,399) and non-vegetarian (INR 1, 599) available. Individual dishes priced between INR 325 and INR 875. On till June 14.