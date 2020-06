Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway is rolling out a special Father's Day menu. So you can treat your dad to all of his favourites on June 21.

The spread includes Caesar Chicken Salad and Sofiyani Paneer Tikka as appetizers, and Butter Chicken Lababdar, Zafrani Kofta Curry, Ratatouille and Mac & Cheese as mains. For dessert, look out for a Fresh Fruit Tart, a Chocolate Brownie or for some desi sweetness - Gulab Jamun and Carrot Halwa.

This is a set four-course menu. INR 1,250 per person. Available for lunch and dinner, dine-in or takeaway.