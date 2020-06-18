As the city shuts down again, it is the perfect time to check out this fortnight-old Thai food takeaway. Sharing kitchen space with the Asian restaurant, Soy Soi, the name Bangkok Bae does have a beachy, vacation vibe. And sure enough, this new brand that also comes under the Pricol Gourmet banner, is offering Bangkok bowls as part of a well-curated list of Thai street food that promises to take your palate on a round trip to Thailand. With dishes like Chicken in a Hot Basil bowl, Chiangmai curry bowls, Tom Yum Noodle Bowls or their popular Phad Thai bowl — this gastronomical journey might be the closest we can get to a holiday spot right now!



Peter Tseng, brand chef at Soy Soi, is the man behind this menu and brings to the fore his years of experience in Bangkok, where he was part of the team at the Mango Tree chain of restaurants, in the past. He tells us that the idea of Bangkok Bae is to offer Thai-style street food bowls in the comfort of your own home. “These are mostly meal-in-one options that patrons can enjoy straight out of the box.” He further adds that he has attempted to pick favourites from across Thailand, “from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok to the serene Koh Samui, to the vibrancy of Chiangmai to the robust Isaan.”



As we open our home-delivered box of steaming hot Thai Khao Suey Noodle Bowl, we note the new normal — the sachet of sanitiser taped to the side of the paper bags and the mandatory note detailing the hygiene guarantee and the health check of those who have handled the package. Soon, we are digging into the generous portion of creamy broth — and our focus happily shifts to the food at hand. As many of the spice notes and ingredients like coconut milk are close to our Indian cuisine, we flag this one as a definite ‘comfort food’ and going by the quantity, one might add ‘binge eating’ to the description. The familiar and an all-time favourite, the Thai Red Curry bowl delivers on flavour while the Thai Basil Rice with Prawns surprises with a colourful mix of peppers and other veggies. If you like it hot then the Bangkok Chilli Chicken is a tad tame albeit flavoursome. For those craving something deep-fried, like we often do, the Prawn Spring Roll is a perfect side, especially when doused in that typical sweet chilli sauce.



Average meal for two at INR 500.