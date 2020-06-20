From edible cigars filled with single-origin chocolate ganache to a Best Dad trophy crafted with the finest Belgium chocolate - the pastry chefs at Taj Coromandel Chennai are going all out this year!

This Father's Day, whip out the unexpected for the main man in your life. Each of these artisanal creations takes over four hours to make, so you might need to plan ahead, and place your order a day in advance.

You can also opt for special cakes with a customized message. Look out for flavours like Chocolate Caramel, Alphonso & Mascarpone, Coffee & Nougat, and Blueberry Cheesecake.

INR 3,000 onwards. June 20 to 23. Delivery or takeaway.