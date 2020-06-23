Feast on the rich and delicate flavors of Awadhi cuisine has been recreated in the kitchens of Taj Coromandel for a festival that kicks off on June 29. A team of chefs led by Executive Chef Sujan Mukherjee will be whipping up flavors from the lands of the Nawabs by cooking in traditional copper bottom ‘lagan and handi’ pots. Savour the subtly flavored Koh–e-awadh where the rich and cultured hues of slow-cooked meat is seen in this magnificent creation that is flavored with garam masala and saffron. Or the all-time favorite Gosht ki Nihari, where the succulent meat is simmered in its own stock and flavored with saffron and rose water.

There are more masterpieces for non-vegetarians. Seafood lovers can go for the Lucknowi Jhinga Masala (Prawns cooked with traditional spices, fresh herbs and flavored with caraway seed) or Mahi Qualian (Fish simmered in chef’s crafted freshly roasted and grounded spices with onion and tomato masala). Also, look out for Murg Zamindari Korma (Chicken morsels simmered in onion cashew nut gravy flavored with cinnamon) or Husn - e - Ahar, a harmonious blend of distinct flavors of chicken with brown onion, flavored with coriander.

Awadhi cuisine also has some delectable vegetarian fare, and the chefs promise you will not be disappointed. From Nawabi Subz Handi (Garden fresh vegetables cooked in caraway flavoured fresh onion tomato gravy) to Badami Dudhiya kofta (Dumplings of fresh cottage cheese and bottle gourd stuffed with almonds simmered in homemade curry) - there is plenty to choose from!

June 29 to July 13. Price: INR 800 + taxes onwards. Available for takeaway or home delivery.