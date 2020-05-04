Delhi-style Butter Chicken, Tenderloin burgers and Thai chicken curry? Hyatt Regency Chennai's Ramadan menu is a mash-up of classics from varied cuisines. And is bound to appeal to you, fasting or not.

The menu consists of an Indian section with favourites like Paneer tikka, Aloo Gobi Adraki, Suz biryani and Macher Jhol (Bengali fish curry) as well as a selection of Comfort food from around the world. Think Garlic Cheese Bread, Chicken Kathi Rolls and Fish 'n' Chips! And it doesn't stop there. Also, look out for a roll out of baked goods which range from focaccia and fresh-out-of-the-oven brown bread to muffins, croissants, egg puffs and banana cake slices.

The icing on the cake is a dessert list that includes Red Velvet pastries and New York Cheesecake.