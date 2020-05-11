Gnocchi, burgers or soba noodles? No matter what you're craving, Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road has a DIY Recipe Box that promises to fix it in half the time it would normally take to whip it up in the kitchen.

Each box consists of ready-to-cook ingredients for the dish and an easy-to-follow instructions note from the chef. The list of what is available includes a Gnocchi Box, Wholewheat Pasta Box, Pizza Box, Soba Noodles Box, Pad Thai Box, Ravioli Box and a Burger Box.

From INR 749 onwards, serves two people.

Photo credit: Eaters Collective on Unsplash