Feast your senses on this: Thai spiced roast chicken, Lamb Bolognese lasagna and Greek style eggplant moussaka with a feta crumble. The culinary team at The Park Chennai is serving up a compact but extra delicious 18th anniversary menu this weekend, as part of their celebrations for the milestone.

This will of course only be available to takeaway, given the lockdown. Given limited staff, expect one dish meals, but don't underestimate the flavour quotients to be rolled out with choice accompaniments paired with every dish. The portions are good for two guests or more.

Executive chef Ashutosh Nerlekar shares with us, "The Park's celebrations are so special and close to my heart in so many ways. Not celebrating the hotel turning 18, the way we usually do is unfortunate, although keeping in mind the current scenario, we can only do so much. I really do hope we can celebrate this milestone in true 'Park style' in the near future with our guests and patrons.

Desserts include a popular crowd favourite, the Chocolate truffle and raspberry entremet and the hotel's much-loved Tiramisu. The latter, chef Nerlekar says is the most sought after dish on the menu, "The recipe is followed to the last gram which was curated in The Park's kitchens years ago." Hear, hear!

Every main course item (INR 795 to INR 965) order comes with a complimentary box of assorted chocolates. Available for lunch and dinner on May 16 and 17. Desserts are priced at INR 275. Prices are exclusive of taxes All orders are requested to be placed 24 hrs in advance.