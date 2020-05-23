Craving authentic Chinese while under lockdown? Golden Dragon at Taj Coromandel Chennai's recently launched takeaway menu might be the perfect fix.

Expect favourites like Kung Pao Chicken with cashewnuts, Hakka Noodles, Stir Fried Prawns and Pan Fried Fish in a hot garlic sauce. Vegetarians can order Mapo tofu vegetables with Sichuan peppers, Broccoli and cauliflower in a black bean sauce and Stir fried seasonal greens in a ginger or garlic sauce.

Prices: INR 850 to INR 2,400. Takeaway available.

Photo courtesy: Pooja Chaudhary on Unsplash.