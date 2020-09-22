You've probably heard of Papparoti - the internationally renowned brand that made Mexican coffee buns popular. So we were surprised when a 'Mammaroti' popped up on our Instagram feeds.

Apart from the classic buns with a classic buttery centre that we are already familiar with, this Chennai Insta bakeshop offers toppings like Nutella, caramel and white chocolate.

Bank on authentic flavor notes to the original version as baking partners Rahmath Arifa (18) and Sithi Allisha Aaidah (13) enjoyed these as their favorite tea time snack as kids growing up in Malaysia.

Their latest addition "are cute character bao buns which are stuffed with Asian-style savory fillings and have a soft and spongy texture on the outside," says Arifa.

INR 600 for a box of four.