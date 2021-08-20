The second edition of the Hermoso pop-up in Chennai offers a fun mix of shopping for the weekend

If you’re headed down ECR this weekend for a long drive — stop over at The Shopping Room. This is the second edition of Hermoso, a pop-up with an eclectic blend of food, fashion and lifestyle. Think compact no-share bento cakes (Shimoz), coastal-inspired linens (Au Linen) and of course, given the time of the year, a liberal selection of rakhis (Masha Makings).



Aishwariya R Prithvi (26) who organised the first edition of this event back in April says that it all began with wanting to give women entrepreneurs (much like herself) a space to showcase themselves. The event organiser, who also founded a company that handles facility management for corporates, tells us there will be 20 stalls that cover everything from cupcakes to skincare to jewellery and home décor. With sustainable fashion being quite the buzzword lately, look out for a selection of scrunchies upcycled from saris (Sangiah) and unisex tops assembled from scraps of fabric.



Gardening enthusiasts are in for a treat with a selection of designer ceramic pots and planters (Sorrel Gardens); including some animal-inspired creations like a blue elephant and owl. As for what to expect to fuel up on (for more shopping of course) — whet your appetite with thoughts of decadent chocolate doughnuts (Sinful Bakes) and slices of Strawberry Poundcake (The Crumb Co).

On August 21. At Tattva Studio, ECR. 11.30 am to 8 pm. INR 800 to INR 1,000.

