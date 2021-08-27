Pizzeria by the Bay down the ECR has an exciting range of fully loaded pizzas

Being a fan of thin crust pizzas, recently I found a new brand that got my drift; that thin crust needn’t have thin toppings! Pizzeria by the Bay is a takeaway and delivery counter at Green Meadows Resort, ECR, and given a chance we were okay with sauntering around the lush property, eating slices of Gamberi pizza. Loaded with plump shrimps, gherkins, arugula, olives and dollops of pesto — this one is a must-try for seafood lovers. Like we had gushed earlier, the topping of the pizzas are just heavy enough not to topple a slice — but juicy enough for all the flavours to hit home.

Next when we sink our teeth into a Crudo pizza, the strips of ham and the drizzle of balsamic dressing send our taste buds into joyful mode. The other flavour that caught our appetite was the filling Bologna (like a deconstructed shepherd’s pie!). From the vegetarian offerings the Lunigiani (sweetish and mushroom topped) and the Genovese that is dotted with cherry tomatoes, were delightful.

Though the Dijaj Al Zataar, a Turkish flatbread with chicken topping, was delicious, it couldn’t compete with the for merly devoured cheesier, juicier pizzas. There are moments when elegance is thrown to the winds, and eating a Manakish with your fingers from Pizzeria by the Bay is one of those instances. Stuffed with minced lamb, the humongous calzone (which could be described as a folded pizza with the topping inside) is delightfully messy once you bite into it and is shockingly a distraction from slices of pizzas that had held our palate hostage earlier! While they do have desserts like Baklava, Tiramisu and Torta Caprese; we kept those for another day and another trip down the coast.

Pizza from `450 onward.