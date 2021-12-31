Weekend binge: Savour Indian and Asian fare over an elaborate buffet spread at Kafe 24 in Regenta Central-RS on the ECR

Long drives demand delicious restaurant stops. And our dine-in experience at the Regenta Central-RS on OMR recently, checked all of our boxes. Apart from an elaborate buffet spread, its restaurant Kafe 24 is, as the name suggests, open 24/7. Definitely a bonus for folks stopping by for a quick bite while on the go or before a movie at The Marina Mall, next door. Over warm gulps of comforting Tom Yum Chicken Soup, we settle in for a relaxed lunch.

Executive Chef Prakash Krishnamoorthy

Interiors at Kafe 24

Executive Chef Prakash Krishnamoorthy gives us a quick tour of the live stations on offer — including dosa, pizza, pasta and chaat. Although, we find ourselves lingering by the not one, but two chocolate fountains (milk chocolate and white chocolate) and end up dipping our cake slices in for a quick taste, well before our first appetiser! Platters of Teriyaki Chicken speckled with sesame seeds and sunshine yellow Curried Olive Eggs arrive at our table and are quickly devoured, before we move on to the Channa Ki Seekh that is pleasant. But not nearly as enticing as the promise of a steaming vat of Murgh Dum Chicken Biryani that beckons amidst a swarming queue of families, kids and office goers. Our shared priorities are rightly placed.

Kashmiri kofta curry

Teriyaki chicken



The rice is fragrant and the meat is slow-cooked and tender. And we definitely want to go for a refill. But first, some vegetarian Kashmiri Kofta Curry (rich with cashew paste) paired with Jeera Pulao and then a quick sampler of the Chinese section with Cashew Corn Noodles and Stir-Fried Broccoli. By this point, we’re hoping we still have some room for dessert. But one glance at what is in store and our doubts are speedily set aside. Warm Gulab Jamuns with chilled scoops of vanilla, bowls of Pal Adai Payasam and later, the delicate notes of Caramel Custard... and our dessert trail is only just beginning.

Friday-Sunday buffet: INR 799++ per person. Seafood buffet on Wednesdays: INR 999 nett.