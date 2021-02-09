Celebrate Valentine's Day with a five-course meal at these Chennai restaurants
Valentine's Day is almost here! And if you have a special someone you're hoping to celebrate with - you definitely want to spend some time planning where and when. From sparkling wine and live musicians to five-course menus with Lobster Tortellini and Praline hearts - here is a list of places in Chennai that are rolling out the red carpet this February 14th.
Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort & Spa
Celebrate the most romantic day of the year at the charming Watch Tower, Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort & Spa on the white sands of the Bay of Bengal. This truly romantic experience begins the moment the guest enters the hotel. A charming cart drives you to the venue through the lush green landscaping and hotel cottages. A personal butler receives the guests in quintessential Fisherman’s Cove tradition with a welcome drink and helps you get comfortable in the tranquil setting of the watchtower (thatch-roofed space on stilts) overlooking the gorgeous waters. Pamper your special someone with a six-course menu, sparkling wine and personalized butler service. INR 65,000 onwards plus taxes, per couple.
Park Hyatt Chennai
Love is limitless and so is the brunch spread at the Flying Elephant. Or you could romance your Valentine over an exquisite five-course dinner filled with flavourful delicacies. Reserve exclusive outdoor seating by the Lily Pond or in the intimate indoors of The Dining Room. The menu includes two glasses of sparkling wine. INR 3,400 ++ for brunch and INR 6,000 all-inclusive for dinner.
Hyatt Regency Chennai
Savour a five-course menu under a starlit sky by the poolside with your sweetheart. Some of the offerings on the menu include Lobster Tortellini, Truffle and Butter Squash Parmigiana, and Hazelnut Praline Heart, Chocolate Gianduja. all this, while sipping on wine and swaying to romantic classics by a live band. INR 10,000 ++ per couple.
ITC Grand Chola
Experience an evening under the stars, soothing foliage, soft lounge music, and a private butler, in an exclusive Cupid's Pod by the poolside! INR 12,999 per couple enjoy a bespoke menu with unlimited premium beverages. Only four pods are available. For a larger family gathering, head over to the Madras Pavilion and Pan Asian for a larger-than-life brunch! INR 3,250 (all-inclusive) per person for brunch and premium beverages.
The Westin Chennai Velachery
Dine under the stars at the award-winning open-air rooftop fine dining restaurant, Sunset Grill and at the alfresco Aqua arena over a delicious five-course menu. Expect an exquisite spread of Signature soda bread with herb butter, Arabic Mezze with Pita Hummus, Lobster Thermidor and Coconut curry. For dessert, expect a decadent Strawberry petit gateaux and a Mascarpone red velvet slice. Also, enjoy a selection of imported spirits and wine, while a crooner sings your favourite romantic songs through the evening. INR 5,999 plus taxes per couple.
The Park Chennai
Serenade your Valentine with a special candlelight dinner under the stars at Aqua. Enjoy a gourmet curated meal serving the best of world cuisine and even oop for a private cabana for some more alone time. INR 4,999 onwards per couple.
Photo courtesy: Anthony Delanoix on Unsplash