Valentine's Day is almost here! And if you have a special someone you're hoping to celebrate with - you definitely want to spend some time planning where and when. From sparkling wine and live musicians to five-course menus with Lobster Tortellini and Praline hearts - here is a list of places in Chennai that are rolling out the red carpet this February 14th.

Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort & Spa

Celebrate the most romantic day of the year at the charming Watch Tower, Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort & Spa on the white sands of the Bay of Bengal. This truly romantic experience begins the moment the guest enters the hotel. A charming cart drives you to the venue through the lush green landscaping and hotel cottages. A personal butler receives the guests in quintessential Fisherman’s Cove tradition with a welcome drink and helps you get comfortable in the tranquil setting of the watchtower (thatch-roofed space on stilts) overlooking the gorgeous waters. Pamper your special someone with a six-course menu, sparkling wine and personalized butler service. INR 65,000 onwards plus taxes, per couple.

Park Hyatt Chennai

Love is limitless and so is the brunch spread at the Flying Elephant. Or you could romance your Valentine over an exquisite five-course dinner filled with flavourful delicacies. Reserve exclusive outdoor seating by the Lily Pond or in the intimate indoors of The Dining Room. The menu includes two glasses of sparkling wine. INR 3,400 ++ for brunch and INR 6,000 all-inclusive for dinner.