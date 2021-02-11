Kocoatrait's new 'Madras Collection' is a tribute to much-loved regional flavors you know and love. The limited-edition set features nine exquisite flavored bars inspired by Tamil Nadu. The flavors on the list include Sukku Malli Kaapi, Filter Coffee, Kozhukkattai, Malligai, Sakkarai Pongal, Mor Miligai, Panai Sarkarai, Panakam, and Paneer Roja.

In line with its eco-friendly sensibilities, the brand has partnered with nine different sustainability initiatives and dedicated space on the front of the packaging to each of them. It is also notable to mention that the collection is enclosed in a handmade palm leaf box, in support of the traditional craftsmen of the state.

We have curated this collection as our way of paying a tribute to Madras, a city that has given us all the love," says Poonam Chordia, co-founder Kocoatrait.

INR 3,250 all-inclusive.

Photo for representative purposes: Nordwood Themes on Unsplash