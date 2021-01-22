The last time we saw Omar Sait this excited was when he was on the red carpet showcasing his bespoke clothing brand Aliph, at Cannes. However, this time the stars we see in the retailer’s eyes are thanks to a juicy hunk of tenderloin, 14-day-aged, five-day cured and rested overnight — a process that is part of his new start up — the Go BrGr! We are visiting the entrepreneur at his food lab at Kottivakam where we find ourselves being walked through the meticulous process of preparing grass fed meat for the burger patties.

Feeling hot, hot, hot

Omar, who started Tryst Gourmet Cafe in 2010, is not new to food or entrepreneurship. We are told how every sauce used in the menu — that primarily has burgers and wings — is made in-house. We appreciatively take in the potent aroma of marinating baby bhut jolokia in a large jar. As we wait for our order — we dip into their range of homemade sauces, and end up wanting more of the sundried tomato paste, the ranch dressing and the pesto sauce from the dozen options that includes a ‘secret sauce’. The fiery marinade we saw earlier is for the Hot wings, we are told.

Bun intended

Go BrGr uses patties and sauces by Smart Food, a brand of packaged food started by Omar in 2018. Building on that concept, the entrepreneur tells us how they firmly believe in using only quality, fresh ingredients and clean eating — that means saying no to MSG, preservatives, fillers or any chemicals. Soon we settle down to try the much Instagrammed burgers and find the classic hamburger juicy and lip smacking good. We think their turkey bacon (wafer-thin jerky) adds that extra element to the layers in the Turkey Bacon Burger. Though we are blatantly partial to tenderloin, the chicken version of Mushroom Onion Swiss is our surprise favourite. The fascinating part about the menu is that — every burger is available in veg, chicken or tenderloin variant — making this one of the best burger menus in town for vegetarians with seven options!

Winging it

The Sweet Chilli Korean wings are sticky and sweet, and we find the barbecue flavour is more saucy — while the meat falls off the bone delectably for every piece. We make a mental note to order these in for the next movie night at home.

Dine-in at Tryst Cafe or order via Instagram. Burgers at Rs 230 upwards.

Off the shelf

Specifically curated with kids in mind, Smart Food has no preservatives, no chemicals and no fillers. “It all started when we became more discerning about what my daughter likes to eat — and she loves chicken nuggets. So, we began to research healthy options in the packaged, ready-to-cook food segment,” says Omar Sait. Their brand of packaged food is made with ingredients that can be found in any of our mothers’ kitchens, we are told. From Chicken nuggets, Burger patties, Sausages and a variety of Frozen pizzas, the brand also offers ‘Heat and Eat’ — Shepherd’s pie and Mac & Cheese. One of their best kept secrets is their range of bottled broths which includes chicken (Rs 175), tenderloin and veg (Rs 150)!

Available at Tryst Gourmet in ECR, Express Avenue as well as online.