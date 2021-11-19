New menu: Crimson Chakra in Adyar rolls out eclectic plates like Kunaffa Harissa Prawns and Japanese yakitori skewers 

Crimson Chakra offers more cuisines than you can count on one hand. But with its family-size portions and favourites like Smoked Rice and Biryani and Andhra Chilli Chicken — the restaurant has for years now been a popular choice for its regional comfort food. Now, almost a decade since it opened, owner Nikhil Moturi tells us he wants to expand that narrative to include ‘global comfort plates’ as well. And to do this, the restaurateur has a brand new Continental menu in store with fun finger foods you can share like Shrimp Tacos and Korean Fried Chicken, as well as a wholesome pasta selection which retains classics from their old menu like the Pollo Picante, a grilled chicken paired with creamy potato mash, English veggies and a white mushroom sauce that brings it all together.



West going East

As we browse through the pages, Nikhil tells us that several of these dishes, like Mediterranean Money Bags have been picked up from his travels, as well as those of consultant chef Mathangi Kumar. Given that the two go way back and think similarly about food, Mathangi shares, “We had our new menu down in four hours flat.” Which is saying something, given that between research and food trials, this process can often stretch into a few months.

Japanese yakitori skewers





From the appetisers, we were quickly taken by the BBQ Chicken Tacos which has flavours that are bright and zesty from the red cabbage, green chutney and sour cream. The tortillas look more like rotis unfortunately, but the party in your mouth quickly makes up for this. Meanwhile, the crunch of Kunaffa Harissa Baby Corn and the intense and dark Japanese Yakitori skewers are both plates we would recommend.

Spanish rice bowl





Ticket to Mexico

For mains, we opt for the Spanish Rice Bowl with an assortment of corn, salsa slow-cooked beans and fried nachos. But a few spoons in and we realise that it doesn’t pop with flavour, despite the spectrum of elements in the mix. Surprisingly, the dish that we were left thinking about was perhaps the most minimal by way of presentation or ingredients: Sweet Potato Soup with garlic foam for a hint of drama. Just the warm comfort you need as you step out of home on a rainy day.

Meal for two: INR 550.