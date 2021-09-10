Rhapsody’s new menu is a curation of classics from a Thai-style Chicken Satay to a Lucknowi Bharwan Aloo

The new menu at Rhapsody is a carefully curated collection of classics. And you’ll understand what we mean in a minute. It’s likely you’ve tried a number of these favourites at one time or another. Cajun spiced Onion Rings, for instance, that are double crumb fried for that satisfying crunch. These gourmet snackibles are definitely our idea of a party, while raising your mug of beer for a quick clink and chug. Although, we don’t mind admitting to daydreaming of these while watching Marvel’s Black Widow later on — definitely on our list of ‘super’ snacks. Meanwhile, skewers of Thai Chicken Satay might have done well with a ‘gentle’ pulverising (we meant tenderising) courtesy the Hulk. Fortunately, a delicious peanut sauce saves the day.

Berry Island





Travelling plates

Poring over the menu while seated at the Courtyard by Marriott, we see an assortment of cuisines: Continental, Indian, Asian and Italian. And Chef de Cuisine Naresh Vadlam says he’s had this in the pipeline for two months now. Expect to hop platters and places as you taste. There is a flavourful Bharwan Aloo — which chef Naresh informs us is potato blanched on the outside and mashed for stuffing along with dry fruits as a filling. Marinated with yoghurt and chilli — this appetiser has us reaching for seconds much like the juicy Lamb Seekh Kebabs that come next. Shortly after, we hop over to Sicily for Arancini balls served with a spicy tomato coulis. If you need to offset this with sweet notes, we recommend you pair this with a Berry Island cocktail — expect fresh berries as promised, gin, honey water and cranberry juice. While on the subject of berries — don’t miss the Berry Cheesecake made in-house. Decadent and smooth, jammy on top and crumbly at the base, this dessert is a dream. But we’ve still got the main course to go...

Bharwan Aloo

Tandoor malai broccoli





Mozzarella moment

We wrap up our meal with an American-style BBQ Chicken Pizza which turns out to be our favourite plate, as we deep dive into stringy mozzarella with pops of sourness from the jalapeños. Eventually, we make our way back home with a Madras mojito — rum and a homemade curry leaf syrup? We’ll say cheers to that!

Meal for two at INR 1,500++.

