Easter 2022: Our Easter egg trail through Chennai is a rollick of fun fillings!

We set out on a fun adventure this week. The mission: hunt for eggs-traordinary treasure. And by golly, we did. From Chocolate Meringue Nests to shells dressed in uniform to an Easter egg cake! Feast your senses and grab a hammer because this is going to be one cracking ride...

Egg-cellent idea

So, what do you want to be when you grow up? Taj Coromandel’s novel selection of Easter Eggs in uniform serve up bespoke creations with chef and doctor’s coats, as well as the armed forces. Opt for eggs crafted from Belgian chocolate 70%, Single Origin Madagascar or Single Origin Java Milk Chocolate with fillings like chocolate gianduja cubes, macaroons, truffles and pralines. At La Patisserie, INR 1,500 a piece. Order a day in advance.

Let them eat cake!

Hot Breads has all of the traditional favourites this time of year. But we are most curious about their ‘Easter Egg Cake’ which is a new addition. Marrying half an Easter Egg Shell filled with layers of Hot Breads’ Signature Chocolate Truffle — this creation promises an element of surprise when you unbox it, as well as some interesting texture pairing. INR 1,065. Also look out for its heftier cousin, the ‘Jumbo Egg’ which is 25 cms tall and weighs 650 gms with fillings like chocolate coated almonds, cashews and raisins, as well as marzipan. INR 890. At Hot Breads outlets.

Dark magic

This indulgent 70% dark chocolate egg is stuffed with peanut, cashew and coconut praline bonbons. We like that is vegan, organic and made with Indian-origin chocolate and handcrafted in Auroville. At Mason & Co and Bread & Chocolate, Puducherry. INR 450 per piece.

Golden eye

We still haven’t forgotten Gayathri Sivasankaran’s dragon eggs inspired by Games of Thrones, last year. This time, the formerTaj pastry chef who also trained at Cordon Bleu, London has handcrafted Callebaut Belgian Milk Chocolate & Gold Chocolate Couverture Eggs to order. Each decorated egg stands at 4” height, filled with an assortment of mini chocolate eggs, colourful sprinkles and caramel truffle balls. Priced at INR 450 per egg. Other highlights on the menu are her Chocolate Meringue Nests which like mini pavlovas, are crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside; topped with chocolate ganache and mini chocolate eggs (INR 800 for four nests) as well as the Swedish Semla Buns which are cardamom-flavoured brioche buns with a filling of marzipan and topped with a swirl of whipped cream (INR 650 for six buns). DM @goya.patissiere on Instagram.

Pink piñatas!

If you like the sound of a good ol‘ crack this piñata-inspired Easter hamper from baker Maria Priyanka, takes the cake. And the pink theme catches our eye right away. Expect heart shaped piñatas filled with sponge cake and buttercream and an Easter egg with mini chocolates. INR 1,600. DM @mariascookies.chocolates on Instagram.

Espresso yourself

Preethi Antony who is a Cordon Bleu, London-trained chef is rolling out premium white chocolate eggs with two options for fillings — a Serbian Raspberry Crème and Espresso Mousse with Biscoff Crème. Also, expect a mini hammer to crack your egg open with. Order a ‘fun size’ egg which is incidentally five times the size of a regular one and weighs 500 gms, INR 1,200 or an assorted hamper of six,

INR 950. DM @choco.chef on Instagram.



