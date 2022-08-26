Take a selfie with an octopus before you check out the new menu at Message in a Bottle

Message in a Bottle was recently relaunched with a hopping party and a brand new menu. The 100-seater restobar located at the Fortel hotel in Egmore certainly makes an impression with a six-foot Octopus named Octavia to greet you at the entrance and ‘pirate ship’ themed interiors. Old world treasure maps apart, there are 54 bottles used as part of the décor in line with the name of the space, inspired by... you guessed it, the popular Police song — Message in a Bottle. No doubt, a favourite of second-generation hoteliers Jayakanth (56) and Ramesh Kondalswamy (57) who have now passed the mantle on to sons Vishwak Jayakanthan (23) and Siddharth (29).

Chicken satay





Blue Sea

Also, look out for Instagrammable outdoor seating with plenty of green and fairy lights to light up the night, which doubles up as a smoking section that is the opposite of the congested, tight spaces we are used to. “This was the main focus of the revamp,” we are told by Vishwak as the in-house mixologist whips up a much-recommended Oreo meets vodka concoction with a circular Oreo placed smack in the centre to finish. Definitely order this one if you enjoy a spirited dessert to sip on like we do. We also find ourselves curious about the ‘Kit Kat Coffee’ with Kahlua and Baileys but save that for next time and go the citrus-y route instead for our second drink. This one called Queen Bee, certainly lives up to its name — with a fresh orange juice paired with gin and laced with elderflower syrup.

Toasted Fish in a honey and chilly sauce





Chicken spaghetti

Moving on to the food, expect a smattering of Asian, Continental, Italian and Indian on the menu. We find the Chicken Spaghetti with bits of sausage in a wholesome tomato sauce to be quite satisfying. Sadly, the chef’s twist on a Mac 'n' Cheese served with a deep-fried crust (much like an arancini ball) is a bit of let down. We are startled as we bite into a filling that is icy, as though straight out of a freezer and seems to be dripping water onto our plate! Safer options include the Chicken Satay and Toasted Fish in a honey and chilly sauce, while our platter of Nachos topped with cheesy indulgence turns out to be the plate we dip into the most.

Meal for two INR 1,600, including beverages.

