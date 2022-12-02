Chennai gets a new Dim Sum & Sushi Bar rolled out by The Park  

On the heels of much-awaited Asian destinations like the Pandan Club and Pa Pa Ya, comes Chennai’s newest address for oriental comfort with the opening of The Park Chennai’s brand-new Dim Sum & Sushi Bar. Expect bar stools as part of the ambience at this designated section at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant Six ‘O’ One — so you can dip in and out for a quick lunch while on the go. We must say these also provide a much better vantage point to peer closely at sushi mastery underway. For instance, as we perch ourselves in position, we spot a blade of Kombu (seaweed) making its way into the sticky rice pot “in order to add just a little extra something to the aroma” executive chef Ashutosh Nerlekar shares an inside secret.

Dragon maki





Raise the tempura

We lean in, curious to pick up more nuggets of gold as part of this special degustation as we are served a Tuna Carpaccio sliced fine, with a zesty citrus dressing and some green chilli for heat. Light, bright and fresh, this opener is perhaps one of our favourites of the evening. We’re told that you could pair this with a glass of whiskey or sake on the side, but we’re hydrating with good ol’ H20 tonight so as to focus our attention solely on the flavours at hand. In a moment, we move on to a Mamenori maki prepped with a subtle avocado and cream cheese for a dollop of indulgence and later (there are also asparagus, bell pepper and mushroom variants for vegetarians). But it is the Crispy Shake Maki with salmon and a tempura crisp that really takes it home for us. Enjoy with just a smidge of wasabi and a generous dunk into the soy sauce on the side for a salty kick.



Chef Ashutosh shares that a substantial portion of the ingredient list is imported, to really up the quality of each plate. Think chilled fresh salmon from Norway, tuna from Japan and even the avocado which is the premium Hass variety from the US.

Spicy muguro maki

Mixed vegetables with tofu



Dumpling diaries

Meanwhile, seafood enthusiasts might find this bit of trivia fun. “Our prawns are specifically bought with head and tail. This is to ensure even cooking, otherwise, they curl up,” the chef explains as a Prawn Nigiri is being assembled. We, by this point, have had our fill of sushi and are keen to move on to the dim sum menu (there are eight options on each menu) which includes classics like the Edamame Truffle and Chicken Waterchestnut Siu Mai. We sample them both alongside the trio of dips they pair with — spicy black bean which we can’t recommend enough, a flavourful sambal and the relatively tamer scallion. Also, not to miss is the Mushroom and Water Chestnut Crystal dumpling which apart from the filling, comes with ‘powdered shitake’ for more of that addictive umami.

Available for lunch and dinner. INR 675 upwards.

