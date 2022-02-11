Valentine's Day 2022: Eight stunning chocolate creations in Chennai that say I love you

February 14 is around the corner. And given it is on a weekday this year, restaurants and cafés around the city are designing special menus and gift boxes to kick off that romantic spark early. Which got us thinking, what spells romance better than... chocolate? We put the spotlight on the most delicious aphrodisiac of them all, ahead of the most romantic night of the year. From artisanal bars to mini pavlovas, our edible gift guide is choc-a-bloc with indulgence.



Pour out your fillings

You’ve had chocolate in a mug. But have you ever sipped on a ‘chocolate mug’? Crafted by pastry chef Ravi Varma, these exotic dark Swiss chocolate creations are filled with ruby raspberry ganache, hazelnut praline, vanilla cream topped with dehydrated berries and caramel dredged nuts. Personalize by requesting a photograph or message pasted on the mug. At La Patisserie, Taj Coromandel. February 11 to 14. INR 2,000 all-inclusive for two pieces.

Bar bar dekko

Each of these artisanal handcrafted chocolate bars takes between four and five hours to create. Prepared with a base of 60 per cent Belgian Callebaut, the bars are embellished with edible flowers, hearts, gold leaves and sprinkles, also made of chocolate. DM to order @mariascookies.chocolates on Instagram. Opt for milk, white or dark chocolate bars at INR 850. Bars with mixed berries or nuts at INR 950.

Snow white

This Smoked White Chocolate and Berry Entremet is the stuff of dreams. Expect chocolate sponge with a base of berry sand, wild berry marmalade and a smoked chocolate mousse with a mirror glaze. This is then topped off with a white chocolate dome that is smoked with dried berries for an air of drama. At Middle of Nowhere, enjoy as a dessert on their Valentine’s menu or order separately on request.

INR 339.

I heart Mother Earth

Incorporating ingredients that are kind to the planet, this Valentine’s Day rollout by Kocoatrait is dedicated to our love for Mother Earth. The 55 per cent Vegan Mylk Chocolate is made with almond flour for a sweet, nutty flavour and barley malt for a hint of nostalgia from all those warm beverages from our childhood. Almonds, cashews, black raisins and cocoa nibs weave in some crunch. Launches February 14, available in limited batches thereafter. INR 1,000 for 230 gms, packaged in reusable tins with an upcycled tie-up for flourish.

A-mousse me

Imagine this. Moist dark chocolate mousse made using Callebaut chocolate with unsweetened natural cocoa powder and dark cocoa powder. Now, add in a filling of strawberry jelly and for contrast, almond cake. The pastry chefs at The Westin Chennai Velachery call it: The Dark Side. Available at Seasonal Tastes till February 14, INR 250++.





Yuzu stole my heart

If your better half goes gaga over cookies, look no further than chef Karthikeyan Jagannathan’s celebration cookie, simply christened Valentine. Think fresh strawberries, Valrhona’s white chocolate

and a touch of white pepper for balance. INR 1,100 for a seven-inch cookie. We have also found distinct flavours in their new Ma Chérie collection: pomegranate chocolate, torched figs paired with dark chocolate, Damascus rose and white chocolate and yuzu (after the Japanese citrus fruit) topped with puffed rice. Box of four at INR 700. At Ricky’s Cookies till the end of the month.

Pavlova pick-me-up

By popular demand, Shefalii Dadabhoy (better known as Shef) is back with the second edition of her mini pavlovas, putting a twist on the classic with decadent double chocolate and mixed berries.

Pre-order @shefnochef. Pick up at Nungambakkam on February 13 and 14. INR 1,000.

Tequila sunrise

This Soulmate Martini has all the ingredients we love. Tequila meets generous dollops of chocolate cream with strawberry purée for a kiss of sweet and tart and finally, mole bitters. Clink glasses with your date at The Living Room. INR 529++.