Crema is Chennai's first cheesecake-centric dessert studio. And it is awesome!

Chennai now has an exclusive cheesecake-centric dessert studio. Located at Peters Road in Royapettah, expect pink walls and inspired cream cheese creations with 14 flavour toppings ranging from Blueberry to Belgian Milk Chocolate, cheesecake shakes and a handful of savoury dips as well.

From the latter, which we sample atop bread squares — we are most curious about the Maharastrian-inspired Thecha option but after a quick taste of the four flavours including a Sundried Tomato and Jalapeno and Olive, we find that the one we can’t get enough of is the heady Garlic and Herb. Thick and loaded with flavour, we can imagine dipping our chips in these over a movie night, slathering wraps or enjoying a hopping spoonful straight out of the jar.

But back to the desserts. You can choose from a base of New York-style cheesecake (made with a blend of two imported cream cheeses) or a made-from-scratch eggless option that packs in an extra flavour kick from bits of lemon rind in the mix. And the menu has expanded substantially since we last tasted a slice of Lotus Biscoff when the brand was originally launched as a cloud kitchen last year. MasterChef Tamil contestant Apoorv Sathya (21) took six months to master the perfect homemade cream cheese before he took his samples to Nishant Vijaykumar (31) of Brownie Heaven. And evidently, he ‘said cheese’ by the end of the meeting because the two are now partners.

We did a marathon taste party of eight flavours atop eggless cheesecake squares including our personal favourites — Orange and Chocolate and Sour Cherry. While these are refined and for an adult palate, we recommend the Chocolate Ganache, Passion Fruit and Salted Caramel (which takes us right back to a nostalgic Alpenliebe) for kids. If you’re looking for plates that are more elaborate with toppings and a themed presentation — we found ourselves smitten by the Mixed Berry Web with, as promised, a web of strawberry, blueberry and raspberry puree offset by a vanilla namelaka topping our New York-style cheesecake slice. A symphony of tart and sweet, we can’t wait to repeat order this one!

INR 180 to 300.

