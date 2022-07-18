Baskin-Robbins launches a new range of slushes with flavours like Kala Khatta and Masala Guava

Baskin-Robbins has launched a new range of icy slushes with a hint of nostalgia that’ll take you right back to your childhood days. This new category of frosty, crushed ice beverages comes in exciting flavours that feel familiar, but with a nostalgic twist.

The slushes come in the following flavours - Kala Khatta (Jamun slush with black salt that tastes sweet, tart, and zesty), Masala Guava (guava and a dash of chilli), Orange Mint, Mint Mojito, and everyone's favourite: Peach Ice Tea.

Slushes are Baskin-Robbins’ step outside the ice cream category, and the brand is all set to up the ante on fun and happiness! Raghav Ravichandar, GM-Marketing, Baskin-Robbins says, ‘‘We are really excited to announce the launch of this fun new category - slushes. Being a brand that considers taste and innovation to be its foundation, we are always looking for new ways to give our consumers an experience they’ve not had before. The slushes range is a nod to everyone’s childhoods when ‘golas’ were the easiest way to beat the heat! The flavours themselves are nostalgic and suited to the Indian palate. Each sip of a slush will take you back to the days when golas were the ideal way to tantalise your taste buds and refresh yourself instantly!’’

The slushes are priced at INR 185 each and are available on Swiggy, Zomato, and Baskin-Robbins outlets across India.