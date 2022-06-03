Here are five mango-inspired menus in Chennai that are not to miss this season!

Menus like these might have been pulp fiction a few years ago. But the king of fruits, as one can imagine, never leaves one short of inspiration. From martinis and macarons to salads and samosas, here is a list of five spots serving up innovation at every turn; including one big fat mango brunch!

Aam wrestling

Ever imagined an all-out mango brunch? Expect a lavish spread of options including the likes of Kache Aam aur Edamame Samosa; a Mango, Shallots and Chilli Parmesan Uttapam with a chilli guava dip; and Masala Mutter Poori paired with an Alphonso coulis. At The Reef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa. Every Sunday in June.

Phirnee to prosciutto

From a Mango and Kaffir Lime Martini to Mango Sago Phirnee, this summer special menu is full of sweet tributes to the king of fruits. We’re also keen to sample savoury combinations like a Mango and Prosciutto with red spinach and radish and the light and easy Avocado and Mango Salad with snow peas and zesty lemon. At the Lobby Lounge, Hyatt Regency Chennai. INR 395 upwards. Ongoing, till the season ends.

Macaron magic

It’s going to be mango mania all month at the Hilton Chennai with an assortment of pastries, macarons and beverages all inspired by the much-loved mango. Think Mango Cheesecake with Burnt Marshmallow, Mango Black Paper White Chocolate Macarons, Lemonade with a mango and ginger twist and a creamy Mango Mastani. At the lobby lounge, EST. INR 200 upwards.

Mango misu long time

This Tango With Mango menu rolls out novel flavours like Green Tea Swiss Rolls with Sindhura Mango, Alphonso Misu and Chocolate Mango Mousse. Also not to miss is the Emulsion of Mangoes with avocado, thai basil and a honey chilly dressing. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. Ongoing, till the end of the season. INR 395 upwards.

Kheer package

Khandani Rajdhani’s annual Aamlicious festival always impresses with their luscious spread. This time around, the vegetarian thali includes Aamras, Mango Pulao, Mango Sabudana Kheer, KachiKairi Ring Dhokla and a refreshing Ker Sangri. We also can’t wait to try the piping hot Mango Jalebi! Ongoing, till the end of the season. Available for lunch and dinner. INR 599 ++