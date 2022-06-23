From Basil with a Twist to Pumpkin Tales, here are seven places in Chennai where you can explore refreshing salads

Seven places where you can indulge in refreshing salads in Chennai

With people’s increasing focus on health and fitness, salads are in demand in the city. Here are some places in Chennai where you can explore different salads that might make your fitness journey more enjoyable:

Basil with a Twist

Savor the flavours of classic salads that will leave your heart and tummy full at Basil with a Twist. This modern European hotel is widely popular for its wide variety of salads from European, Mediterranean, continental, and much more.

Location: T Nagar

Approximate price for two: INR 1500

Butterheads

Butterheads is a takeaway counter that serves luscious salads, wholesome bowls, and delicious

smoothies. Established with an aim to appeal to an audience of primarily South Indians, the brand introduced the Thayir Sadam Salad, which turned out to be a crowd-pleaser. They also have gluten-free and vegan options, so there's something for everyone!

Location: Adyar

Approximate price for two: INR 700

Pumpkin Tales

If you are on the hunt for one of the best salad spots in Chennai, seek no more. From Guiltless fried rice to a Burger bowl, Pumpkin Tales could satisfy your cravings with healthy alternatives. You could also request vegan and vegetarian versions if required.

Location: Alwarpet

Approximate price for two: INR 1700

Paprika

Paprika is that place of relaxation that you would want over a bowl of salad. From Tamil classical

'Thenga manga sundal salad' to healthy quinoa and couscous chaat, they have a list of catchy

options to pick from.

Location: Teynampet

Approximate price for two: INR 2800

Fresh Pressery Cafe

Fresh Pressery, one of the famous restaurants in Chennai, has a great variety of salads that will

make healthy eating more appetizing. The Cambodian prawn salad, without a doubt, is one of the

fine salads in Fresh Pressery Cafe. The food presentation and ambiance of the eatery are truly

remarkable.

Location: Thousand lights

Approximate price for two: INR 950



Little Italy restaurant

Little Italy is an ideal place for all the Italian food lovers in Chennai. The restaurant brings

authentic Italian flavours onto your plate. They have classic and contemporary salad options

that you can indulge in your journey of healthy eating.

Location: Nungambakkam

Approximate price for two: INR 1500



Nolita

Although Nolita has limited salad options, they are luscious and interesting. The Rucola Caesar

and Panzanella salads that are bursting with flavors paired up with their dressing are an

exemplary deal.

Locations: Nungambakkam, Besant Nagar

Approximate price for two: INR 800