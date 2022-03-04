Middle Eastern Eats in Chennai serves soulful flavours and the creamiest hummus!

A former Muscat resident, Gokulnath Premnath, now living in Mogappair has made it his mission to deliver authentic Middle Eastern flavours. Revisiting flavours from his childhood, his home kitchen dubbed Middle Eastern Eats on Instagram offers a compact seven-item menu, ranging from the popular Chicken Shawarma to the not-as-easy-to-find Greek dessert Loukoumades. The latter comprises sweet dough balls that are light and crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.

Loukoumades

Gokul, who does all the cooking himself, gives hints at the secret ingredient when he shares, "We dunk them in a sweet simple syrup which is infused with orange blossom water. This gives a really nice aroma and subtle sweetness." Topped off with crushed pistachios, for some crunch - we're definitely going to be reordering this one.

Chicken shawarma

Fatteh hummus

Also, we recommend you try the Fatteh Hummus which is a breakfast dish that comes with both veg and non-veg options. Ours has a creamy base of Greek yogurt meets hummus filled with slivers of grilled chicken, success chickpeas, roasted almonds and fried pita crisps. We like the added pops of sweetness from a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds as well. The Falafel Box which pairs well with the garlicky toum dip makes for a fun snacking option and the Hummus plate (think fries, grilled chicken strips and iceberg lettuce) along with pita bread and hummus, makes for a wholesome meal.

DM to pre-order 24 hours in advance. Meal for two at INR 500 approx.