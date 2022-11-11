Ten new dishes to check out at 6th Avenue Restobar in Chennai

6th Avenue Restobar has added ten new dishes to its menu, which features international cuisine and local flavours. The dishes were curated by Chef Mani and Chef Vijaykumar Manikandan. "The dishes have the right balance of quirkiness and simplicity. All our dishes are homemade and we use sustainable vegetables from a farm," says the chef Vijaykumar Manikandan.

Charcoal dust paneer

We started with a Smoked Chicken Box in a charcoal iron box. Even though the charcoal was noticeable, the aroma was great. Next, we had to try one of their signature dishes, Lemon Chilli Paneer; the texture was super soft, and we loved the hint of lemon. The Honey Chilli Prawns came next, and they were cooked perfectly with a hint of honey. Peri Peri Chicken Tikka turned out to be our favourite of the starters, We were full by the time we finished all four starters yet we sampled their Charcoal Dust Paneer, and Mushroom Pull Over Tongarashi Chicken from their signature dishes. It turned out to be a surprisingly flavoursome experience!

Baked beetroot halwa

Finally, we decided to try their Rasamalai Mango Cheesecake, which was the highlight of the day! It is unquestionably a must-try! Don's forget to try their Baked Beetroot Halwa Filo. Price of a meal is INR 1,500 for two.