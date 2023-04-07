Trend alert: Pinata Easter eggs are all the rage in Chennai this Easter weekend!

Following the piñata Easter egg-citement last year, the trend has gotten bigger and promises to be a smash hit — literally. Some folks including home bakers like Preethi Antony of Choco Chef on Instagram, as well as, luxury chocolate brand Fabelle are even packing in a hammer as part of their Easter offerings. Chocolate shells, as always, are favoured over a plain Jane sugar exterior or marzipan this festive weekend. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something decadent-meets-desi, The Park Chennai is rolling out a unique Gulkand and Rabdi filled egg, laid in a kunafa nest. More on where to find the Easter egg of your dreams below.

Almond love

Break open Fabelle’s piñata styled Signature Easter egg made of Dark Chocolate to discover Ruby Chocolate and Milk Chocolate enveloped crunchy cashew and almond hazelnut clusters. Complimentary wooden hammer included. Priced at INR 2,475. You could also opt for Mini Eggs which are made with dark chocolate shells and come in a pack of 10. These are filled with white chocolate ganache, passion fruit confit and milk chocolate praline coconut mousse, and make for the perfect gifting option on Easter. INR 675. Order at Fabelle, ITC Grand Chola.

Mosaic mood

This classic range of Easter eggs made from pure milk and dark chocolate comes with fillings like colourful lemon coated cocoa puffs, white chocolate and orange cocoa pops. Expect over 20 different shell designs to choose from including a mosaic finish. A new addition this year is a box of six Mini Caramel Easter Eggs with an in-house salted caramel sauce and a Pistachio Easter egg made with a white chocolate shell and pistachio shaped pastry, filled with pistachio cream and white chocolate. At Writer’s Cafe outlets. Easter eggs at INR 150 and INR 300. Also not to miss is the milk chocolate Easter Bunny (INR 200) and the Hot Cross Buns prepped with an in-house spice mix, orange peels and raisins.

Piñata for your thoughts

This giant piñata egg might just crack your ‘favourites’ list this Easter if you’ve got Thor’s hammer handy. It comes filled with nostalgic candies like Fruitella, Oreos, Choco Pie and Ferrero Rocher and apart from the Belgian chocolate shell, has a waffle layer for that satisfying crunch. Custom made on order, INR 1,600 per piece. Other options include smaller versions of the above with fillings like chocolate bark and nuts, INR 900. There are also Pastel Eggs filled with cake mush in three flavours, Biscoff, Chocolate and Blueberry; a set of six is priced at INR 750. At Zitter, order online.

Go dark

These chocolate Easter eggs are sculpted with a decadent semi-sweet dark chocolate shell and come packed with fillings like melt-in-the-mouth Gianduja or hazelnut praline and chocolate-coated dried fruits. At Zuka Chocolates in Puducherry, Easter eggs come in a small and large, priced at INR 125 to INR 250. Chocolate Bunnies at INR 300.