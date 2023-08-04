'Coffee goes cocktail' with fun kahlua experiments at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park 

Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park takes inspiration from the Kahlua drink, a new way of welcoming people with a small cocktail serve combine with coffee. Kahlua is always been a very popular drink that has been preferred by people for many years. Originally settled in Mexico and it’s made from coffee beans, sugar cane, or grain alcohol which makes this deep brown liquid to be smooth but with a strong taste of liquor.

The Westminster at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park proudly brings to the customers the joy of Kahlua, a promotion which is through out the month of August. Experience a whole new take with refreshing cocktails and bites, fun music with the first-class service.

The cocktail enthusiasts can choose from the various flavours like White Russian- Vodka, Coffee liqueur like Kahlua, Cream or milk, Espresso Martini- Vodka, Kahlua or coffee liqueur, Espresso or Strong coffee, Mind Eraser- Kahlua, Vodka, Soda water, Kahlua Sour- Kahlua, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Egg White, Dirty Banana- White rum, Kahlua, Banana, Whole milk, Aggravation- Scotch, Kahlua, Heavy cream.

On till August 31. At The Westminister, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. INR 750 ++ onwards.