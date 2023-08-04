Pumpkin Tales introduces Nasi Lemak for lunch with South Asian desserts to follow

Jain Nasi Lemak, anyone? Chindi Varadarajulu of Pumpkin Tales is always innovating and this most recent addition, which is available for lunch, comes inspired by a Jain member of her marketing team, we’re told. “We decided to make a Jain version for her and it turned out really well,” she says. And we have to agree, after a taste on our last visit. We dive into a plate of fragrant coconut and pandan leaf-infused rice, tempeh tossed in the sambal chilli paste which is tangy and sweet, stir fried veggies and tapioca chips for an element of crunch. Fresh, flavourful and perfectly balanced, you could dine-in or order a takeaway packaged in one of their handmade rattan boxes crafted from palm leaves like the old days.



Introducing Nasi Lemak, which has been a passion project for Chindi, with her Singaporean heritage, comes attached with plenty of nostalgia. And to get all the nuances and elements just right, Chindi tells us the team worked on trials for about two months before it was rolled out on the menu. Available for lunch only, you can order a Crispy Fried Chicken, Sambal tossed Fish or vegetarian/vegan option with tempeh or tofu. The latter is prepped minus the salty fried anchovies and fried egg, while the Jain option which requires a seperately made sambal, needs to be ordered on request.



“It is also possible to make the Nasi Lemak gluten-free. We are looking to include more options down the line to keep things exciting,” Chindi is quick to add. This is alongside a handful of South Asian desserts which she tells us are in the pipeline in the next couple of months. Dessert is another new addition, a decadent Dark Chocolate Sour Cherry Tart, a flavour pairing that is a personal favourite, so we can’t wait to go back for this one. We already know what our next lunch order is going to be — a Grilled Chicken Focaccia Sandwich made with their all-new 21 grain sourdough (with barley, oats, rye, quinoa, amaranth and more) that was introduced just this week. You could also order a loaf of this or the focaccia variant at their bakeshop downstairs.

Nasi Lemak at INR 650 onwards.

