This 5,000 sq ft café in Chennai serves up a spectrum of flavour alongside Instagrammable interiors that slay

Ever since Bask by Coffee? opened its doors — it has been blowing up on our Instagram feeds and quite literally doubled the traffic on a normally quiet Kasturi Rangan Road. Set in a sprawling 5,000 sq ft bungalow, you could opt to sit indoors if cooling off with the air conditioning is your priority but most folks seem to be opting for the al fresco décor instead, with earthy tones on the walls, potted plants and a romantic canopy of white with fairy lights to set the mood if you’re visiting in the evening. The hype is real. The queues continue, especially on the weekend, which is another indicator of this. And the food, as we discover, is well worth the wait.





Spectrum of flavour

We sit down with owners Bhavesh Shah and his wife Mona over a shot of Belgian Chocolate that is thick and decadent. This is the same couple that gave us the popular Coffee? Since 1999, as you might have already guessed by the name. And the gorgeous interiors, we’re told, have been handled by Bhavesh’s filmmaker brother Nirav Shah, who has worked on blockbusters like Billa and (Enthiran) 2.0. Meanwhile, the waiter arrives with our menu, and a quick browse reveals over a hundred options to choose from — think an elaborate espresso selection, pour overs and teas; all day breakfast choices, shareable plates (that range from Aloo Toast to a Hummus Platter), salads and sandwiches; and, of course, desserts.



Cauli me maybe?

We start with chef Deepesh Attupurath Chandran’s special Chilli Chicken, which is a departure from the usual. This dish is crisp on the outside, tender and juicy within and tossed in Asian spices with diced spring onion to garnish. Simple but so good, we return over and over again. Other shareable platters that hit the spot include the Crunchy Broccoli & Cauliflower florets that arrive on a bed of tandoori mayo and the Churros dusted with cinnamon sugar. The latter comes with the option of two dips, a homemade dark chocolate sauce or a salted caramel. We naturally get both!





Sourdough lovin’

Much like the name ‘Bask’, which as Mona tells us is an invitation to sit back and enjoy yourself, the flavours on offer are meant to serve as comfort food as well. “We want to keep it simple and serve comfort food that keeps people coming back,” says Bhavesh. That said, gourmet offerings are very much part of the menu as well, be it Italian truffles on pizza or Norwegian salmon on sourdough toast. And there is plenty more on the way. Mona tells us that in the coming months, we can expect a brunch service and a section of healthy beverages like green juices and protein shakes.

At 11/6, Kasturi Rangan Road. Meal for two at INR 1,200.

