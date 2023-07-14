Cafe Fresco serves a glorious spectrum of flavour alongside bright, spacious interiors with a liberal dose of potted plants

When Soshna Ramanlal decided to open Cafe Fresco in Kotturpuram — the brief was simple. It had to be ‘comfortable and green’. “I am obsessed with plants,” she says, chatting with us just beside a towering potted palm. The décor of the space with sustainable accents like bamboo baskets that serve as cutlery jockeys and pretty suede cushions make for an elegant, understated aesthetic. One that feels airy and spacious, bringing the daylight in. The second level right above is al fresco, as you might have guessed, hence inspiring the name.

Spaghetti carbonara

Hazelnut rocher





One millet please

On the menu, expect to find all your favourite café staples — burgers, pizzas, pastas, sandwiches and salads. “We will also be starting breakfast soon with everything from tartines to sourdough loaves and millet pancakes,” shares Soshna who is incidentally a trained nutritionist as well and was the woman behind the healthy Fresh Pressery franchise in Nungambakkam (now closed). For those folks on the lookout for sugar-free offerings, their indulgent but healthy Chocolate & Avocado smoothie is a must try. The Vegan Quinoa Chocolate Cake and Gluten-free brownie made with millet flour also catches our eye...

A glimpse of the interiors





Breadwinners

We decide to get a taste of the savoury plates first before we lose ourself in the desserts. The Korean burger is juicy perfection and the fluffy burger buns made in-house certainly up the ante. “We also make our own Japanese Milk Bread and our pizzas have a 48-hour sourdough base,” Soshna informs us.

Canapés with smoked salmon or for vegetarians toppings like beets and goat cheese make for flavourful sharing plates. And the Eggs Benedict which is so good we are reluctant to share, swaps out the traditional English muffin for a snazzier and healthier activated charcoal bread.

Falafel & hummus platter

Stewed apples & almond cream on pizza





If you’re looking to go the Mediterranean route, we recommend the Falafels that come with a creamy hummus dip. Even though our bellies are full and satiated by this point, we can’t resist a forkful of the Spaghetti Carbonara, generous with salty bacon and a golden yolk in the centre, taking the already rich white sauce a level higher. If all this isn’t sinful enough, dessert includes something called an ‘Opium’ Bucket (the name is inspired by the decadence of it) with four layers of chocolate mousse and praline for crunch. And later, as a fun surprise, a Dessert Pizza topped with warm stewed apples, almond cream and a drizzle of maple syrup. Every bite is like a hug.

Meal for two at INR 1,000.